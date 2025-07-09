Tomas Chancalay News: On bench against Miami
Chancalay (groin) is on the bench in Wednesday's clash with Inter Miami.
Chancalay could be a solid backup option if he returns following a one-match absence. He has generated two goals and one assist while taking nine corner kicks across 11 MLS appearances (six starts) this season. He'll push to replace either Luca Langoni or Leonardo Campana at some point in upcoming contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now