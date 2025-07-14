Tomas Chancalay News: Two shots and four corners
Chancalay recorded two shots (one on goal), four crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Austin FC.
Chancalay started his seventh game of the season, where he took two shots and took four corners. All four of his crosses were accurate, which is the most that he has completed this season. He created three chances, which was also the most he created this season.
