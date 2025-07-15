Tomas Jacob News: Signs with Necaxa

Jacob is a new addition to Necaxa's roster for the next five years after transferring from Argentinian team Newell's Old Boys.

Jacob has previously played as a right-back, standing out for his defensive efforts. The 21-year-old is a long-term prospect for the Aguascalientes side, although he could be involved immediately considering that Emilio Lara (elbow) is unavailable. In that case, Jacob could produce close to the 4.1 clearances and 2.7 tackles per game he averaged in the Argentinian league.