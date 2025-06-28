Menu
Tomas Ostrak News: Substitute option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Ostrak (lower body) is on the bench for the weekend's contest versus Houston Dynamo.

Ostrak may not see significant action in this game, but his return strengthens the team's depth in a midfield line that is currently made up of Conrad Wallem, Marcel Hartel and Celio Pompeu. Whenever he's on the field, Ostrak could be valuable in terms of pass accuracy and tackling, though he hasn't been a regular offensive contributor recently.

Tomas Ostrak
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
