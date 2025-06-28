Tomas Ostrak News: Substitute option Saturday

Ostrak (lower body) is on the bench for the weekend's contest versus Houston Dynamo.

Ostrak may not see significant action in this game, but his return strengthens the team's depth in a midfield line that is currently made up of Conrad Wallem, Marcel Hartel and Celio Pompeu. Whenever he's on the field, Ostrak could be valuable in terms of pass accuracy and tackling, though he hasn't been a regular offensive contributor recently.