Tomas Romero News: Earns first NYCFC start

Romero registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Thursday's 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

Romero will be the main keeper for NYCFC as Matt Freese will serve time with the USMNT at the Gold Cup. He earned his first MLS start with NYCFC, recording three saves and keeping a clean sheet in the process. The keeper will head to Montreal for the next game on June 28th, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.