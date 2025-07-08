Tomas Romero News: Two saves in win

Romero made two saves and allowed one goal during the 3-1 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Romero did a solid job babysitting the net while Matt Freese was out with the USMNT. He allowed just two goals in the three games played, making 10 saves while holding on to a clean sheet in that span. With Freese back, the keeper will likely return to the bench, however could see more starts in the future as a regular starter, if Freese decides to leave the club amid his upstanding performance at the Gold Cup.