Tomas Totland News: Provides assist in defeat

Totland assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Orlando City SC.

Totland set up Simon Becher's goal with a clever through-ball in the 40th minute, offering a glimpse of St Louis City's counter-attacking threat. He sent in three crosses, his second-highest mark of the season, while contributing defensively with one tackle, one interception, and two clearances. Totland is expected to start a fourth game in a row on Saturday against Houston and will hope to contribute again.