Tommaso Pobega News: Heading back to Milan

Pobega was redeemed by Bologna, although they remain interested in signing him permanently, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Pobega had a solid campaign while on loan, although he wasn't a linchpin of the formation in the final months of the season. Bologna deemed that the clause to acquire him was too high and will try to agree to a new deal. He'll be evaluated by the new Milan coach and will likely have a few suitors among the minnows.