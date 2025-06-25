Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Tommaso Pobega headshot

Tommaso Pobega News: Heading back to Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Pobega was redeemed by Bologna, although they remain interested in signing him permanently, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Pobega had a solid campaign while on loan, although he wasn't a linchpin of the formation in the final months of the season. Bologna deemed that the clause to acquire him was too high and will try to agree to a new deal. He'll be evaluated by the new Milan coach and will likely have a few suitors among the minnows.

Tommaso Pobega
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now