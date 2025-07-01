Toni Fuidias News: Heads back to Girona

Fuidias is returning to his parent club Girona after ending his season-long loan spell in FC Cartagena.

Fuidias featured in five games across all competitions for FC Cartagena while on loan from Girona, conceding nine goals and recording one clean sheet. The goalkeeper is now returning to his parent club with one year left on his contract, and his future remains uncertain as he could be sold or loaned out again. He would likely be the fourth-choice keeper in the hierarchy if he stays.