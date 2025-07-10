Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Injury to be assessed

Alexander-Arnold (strain) is set to be assessed for a training injury, per Guillermo Rai of The Athletic.

Alexander-Arnold suffered a muscular injury in training and missed Wednesday's 4-0 loss to PSG. The right-back is now set to be assessed ahead of La Liga's kick off. It's not clear what sort of injury he's dealing with, but if he misses any time it would likely be Federico Valverde at right-back.