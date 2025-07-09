Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Left out of squad
Alexander-Arnold isn't in the squad for Wednesday's clash with PSG due to a training injury, Fabrizio Romano reports.
Alexander-Arnold suffered the injury in training and could be out for the remainder of the Club World Cup. The right-back will hope to get fit before La Liga kicks off in mid-August. Federico Valverde will likely be the starter while Alexander-Arnold recovers.
