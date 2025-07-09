Menu
Trent Alexander-Arnold headshot

Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury: Left out of squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Alexander-Arnold isn't in the squad for Wednesday's clash with PSG due to a training injury, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Alexander-Arnold suffered the injury in training and could be out for the remainder of the Club World Cup. The right-back will hope to get fit before La Liga kicks off in mid-August. Federico Valverde will likely be the starter while Alexander-Arnold recovers.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid
