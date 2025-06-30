Trey Nyoni News: Pens extension
Nyoni signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club announced.
Nyoni extended his stay with Liverpool long-term and will continue to develop with the club. The midfielder has slowly earned occasional first team appearances, but now faces a difficult step up into the senior team full-time. He's likely to remain an option for cups and rotation matches for the foreseeable future.
