Tristan Blackmon News: Decent performance in victory

Blackmon registered three clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win against Los Angeles Football Club.

Blackmon finished with a 96 percent accuracy rate on 48 passes, while his three clearances tied for the second-most on the team as they kept the opponents scoreless in a valuable triumph. It was his 16th start of the season, and he operated on the right side of a center-back pairing alongside Ranko Veselinovic. Despite some recent struggles, Vancouver have the best defensive record in the league so far with 19 goals conceded and nine clean sheets in 19 matches played, so the experienced defender could hold fantasy value as a regular starter and source of clearances in most games.