Tristan Muyumba headshot

Tristan Muyumba Injury: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Muyumba (hamstring) is available for Saturday's trip to D.C. United, according to the Atlanta availability report.

Muyumba is available for Saturday's clash after being ruled out for around a month at the end of May. The midfielder is now fit and available after five matches out. He's been in and out of the starting XI when fit, though injuries have plagued him throughout the season.

Tristan Muyumba
Atlanta United
