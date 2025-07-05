Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Tristan Muyumba headshot

Tristan Muyumba News: Substitute option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 5, 2025

Muyumba (hamstring) is on the bench Saturday against D.C. United.

Muyumba is ready to play as expected, although his playing time will be limited at least in the weekend matchup. His eventual inclusion would mainly affect Mateusz Klich and William Reilly in the central midfield rotation. When given enough minutes on the pitch, the Frenchman is reliable for passes and defensive output.

Tristan Muyumba
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now