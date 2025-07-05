Tristan Muyumba News: Substitute option Saturday
Muyumba (hamstring) is on the bench Saturday against D.C. United.
Muyumba is ready to play as expected, although his playing time will be limited at least in the weekend matchup. His eventual inclusion would mainly affect Mateusz Klich and William Reilly in the central midfield rotation. When given enough minutes on the pitch, the Frenchman is reliable for passes and defensive output.
