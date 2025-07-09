Menu
Tuta Injury: Still rehabilitating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Tuta (undisclosed) is continuing his rehabilitation, according to his club.

Tuta ended last season close to a return and is still working on some of his rehabilitation, as he is yet to join full training. That said, he is still in a decent spot with the season over a month out, likely to rejoin them soon. He started in 37 of his 41 appearances last season, so they will hope he is available for week 1.

Tuta
Eintracht Frankfurt
