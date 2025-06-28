Tyrell Malacia News: Back in Manchester

Malacia returns to Manchester United after spending half of the 2024/25 season on loan with PSV, playing 12 games across all competitions.

Malacia had a difficult 2024/25 season due to a long-term knee injury during the first stretch of the campaign before returning without playing consistent minutes for the Red Devils. The Dutchman was sent on loan to PSV during the second half of the season and logged 12 appearances across all competitions, featuring in both legs against Arsenal in the Champions League and winning the Eredivisie title at the end of the season. Malacia is now heading back to Manchester United with one year left on his contract and may not stay long, as reports suggest the club wants to sell him.