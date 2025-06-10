Tyrese Spicer Injury: Playing in Gold Cup

Spicer has been called up by Trinidad & Tobago for the Gold Cup and is not an option for Toronto for the time being, according to mlssoccer.com.

Spicer is off to serve with his national team with multiple other MLS players for the Gold Cup, leading him away from the team. He will miss around at least two weeks due to the competition, possibly missing further time depending on which stage they advance to. He has started in three of their past four outings, so this will cause a change, with Theo Corbeanu or Derrick Etienne as possible replacements.