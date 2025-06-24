Tyrese Spicer News: Returns from Gold Cup
Spicer (international duty) was back in training Tuesday and has returned from the Gold Cup, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Spicer is back with Toronto after a few weeks away with his national team, returning to training Tuesday. This clears him for play moving forward, a decent addition back to the club. He has started in five of his 14 appearances this season while scoring one goal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now