Tyrese Spicer News: Scores rebound goal

Spicer scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 win over Portland Timbers.

Spicer doubled the lead for Toronto in the 56th minute by reacting quickest to a rebound inside the area following a corner. He made several dangerous runs off the ball and helped stretch the Portland defense with his pace. Spicer showed motivation in the defensive area as well, setting a new season high with four tackles. His goal was his second of the season, matching his career high from last season in MLS.