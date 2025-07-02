Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Umar Sadiq headshot

Umar Sadiq News: Back to San Sebastian

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Sadiq is returning to his parent club Real Sociedad after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Valencia.

Sadiq featured in 19 games across all competitions for Valencia while on loan from Real Sociedad, scoring six goals. The striker is now returning to his parent club with three years remaining on his contract, and could be used as Mikel Oyarzabal's backup if new coach Sergio Francisco decides to keep him.

Umar Sadiq
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now