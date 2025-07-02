Umar Sadiq News: Back to San Sebastian
Sadiq is returning to his parent club Real Sociedad after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Valencia.
Sadiq featured in 19 games across all competitions for Valencia while on loan from Real Sociedad, scoring six goals. The striker is now returning to his parent club with three years remaining on his contract, and could be used as Mikel Oyarzabal's backup if new coach Sergio Francisco decides to keep him.
