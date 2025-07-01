Unai Nunez News: Heading back to Celta Vigo

Nunez is returning to his parent club Celta Vigo after ending his season-long loan spell in Athletic.

Nunez featured in 14 games across all competitions for Athletic while on loan from Celta Vigo, providing two assists. The defender is now heading back to his parent club with two years left on his contract. He could play a role in the backline heading into the 2025/26 season as a backup option to Marcos Alonso in the back three.