Unai Vencedor News: Back to Bilbao

Vencedor is returning to his parent club Athletic after ending his season-long loan spell in Racing Santander.

Vencedor featured in 41 games across all competitions for Racing Santander while on loan from Athletic, providing two assists. The central midfielder is now heading back to his parent club with two years left on his contract. That said, he is unlikely to play a big role in the 2025/26 season since he is well behind in the midfield hierarchy at Bilbao.