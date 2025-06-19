Urie-Michel Mboula News: Purchased by Metz

Mboula has permanently signed with Metz from Sanliufarspor, according to his new club.

Mboula is going to make his move permanent after half a season with Metz on loan, making the switch to France from Turkey. This is a good move for Metz as he did assume a starting role just a week after joining the club, appearing in 13 games after joining. He will now hope he can continue to see time despite their promotion, likely to still need to work into a spot even though he signed a deal until 2028.