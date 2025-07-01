Uros Radakovic News: Joins FC Nantes until 2027

Radakovic has signed a contract with FC Nantes for the next two seasons, the club announced.

Radakovic was developed at Red Star Belgrade and made his senior debut with Proleter Novi Sad in 2011. In 2012, he joined Bologna in Serie A before going on to play for Sparta Prague and Sivasspor in Turkey. Radakovic will now discover a new country and a new league with the Canaries and is expected to make a strong impact in the backline thanks to his athleticism, aerial ability, and leadership. He will be the natural replacement for veteran Nicolas Pallois, who left the club a few days ago.