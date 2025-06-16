Valentin Carboni Injury: Good to go for Club World Cup

Carboni (knee) has been training regularly in recent days and will be an option against Monterrey on Tuesday, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.

Carboni ruptured his ACL in October while on loan at Olympique Marseille and then headed back to Milan in January to rehab. He's out of the woods at this point and will provide depth behind Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram up front. He played just four times in Ligue 1 before the massive injury, notching two shots (one on target), three key passes, two crosses (two accurate) and two tackles. He scored twice and provided three assists in 31 games (10 starts) with Monza the year before.