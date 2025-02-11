Valentin Carboni Injury: Recalled by Inter
Carboni is headed back to Inter as the two sides officially agreed to terminate his loan to Olympique Marseille early.
Carboni played just four times early in the season before suffering an ACL tear. He won't be eligible to feature until June since the lists have been finalized, but he wasn't expected to do so anyway due to the major injury. He'll complete his rehab in Milan.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now