Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Valentin Carboni headshot

Valentin Carboni Injury: Recalled by Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 7:13am

Carboni is headed back to Inter as the two sides officially agreed to terminate his loan to Olympique Marseille early.

Carboni played just four times early in the season before suffering an ACL tear. He won't be eligible to feature until June since the lists have been finalized, but he wasn't expected to do so anyway due to the major injury. He'll complete his rehab in Milan.

Valentin Carboni
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now