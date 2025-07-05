Valentin Gauthier News: Joins Leon

Gauthier has transferred to Leon after leaving Uruguayan side Juventud Las Piedras, the club announced Friday.

Gauthier is considered one of the most promising young defenders in his country and could follow in the steps of other compatriots who have found success in Liga MX in the recent past. Over his 15 starts in the 2025 Uruguayan league season, he produced two goals while averaging 30.7 accurate passes and 4.8 clearances per match. The center-back also participated in the U20 CONMEBOL Championship in 2023. He'll be in contention with Jaine Barreiro, Adonis Frias and Paul Bellon for playing time in the Lions' defense.