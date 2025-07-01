Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Valery headshot

Valery News: Returns to Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Valery is returning to his parent club Girona after ending his season-long loan spell in Mallorca.

Valery featured in 19 games across all competitions for Mallorca while on loan from Girona, scoring two goals. The winger is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract, and he will offer a good alternative on the right wing to Viktor Tsygankov heading into the 2025/26 season.

Valery
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now