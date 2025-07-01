Valery News: Returns to Girona

Valery is returning to his parent club Girona after ending his season-long loan spell in Mallorca.

Valery featured in 19 games across all competitions for Mallorca while on loan from Girona, scoring two goals. The winger is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract, and he will offer a good alternative on the right wing to Viktor Tsygankov heading into the 2025/26 season.