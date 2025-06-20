Vicente Guaita News: Departs Celta Vigo

Guaita is departing Celta Vigo after two seasons at the club, as his contract will not be renewed, Sporting Director Marco Garces said in a press conference, according to Mundo Celeste.

Guaita was the starting goalkeeper for Celta Vigo in the last two seasons, appearing in 61 games, making 164 saves, and securing 14 clean sheets. Guaita's contract is ending in ten days, and the goalie is now set for free agency. He could stay in La Liga since reports say Valencia and Mallorca are interested in him.