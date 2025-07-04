Vicente Iborra News: Retires from professional football

Iborra has announced his retirement from professional football in a press conference on Friday, the club posted.

Iborra is retiring from professional football after playing 614 matches, scoring 60 goals and providing 24 assists across all competitions, with stints in Spain, England and Greece at well-known clubs such as Levante, Sevilla, Villarreal, Leicester and Olympiakos. This season, Iborra helped his former club return to the Spanish top flight, a fitting success to end his career on a high note.