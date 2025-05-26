Victor Lindelof News: Leaves Manchester United

Lindelof is leaving Manchester United after eight years with the team, the club announced.

Lindelof made 284 appearances for the club since joining from Benfica in 2017, winning both the FA Cup and League Cup. The Sweden captain scored four goals for United, all at Old Trafford, including a winner against Luton Town last season. This season has been difficult for the defender as he has dealt with injuries. He featured in 23 games across all competitions and started only 10 of them. He is now set for free agency and will be free to join any club to continue his career.