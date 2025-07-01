Victor Loturi News: Scores lone goal

Loturi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over New York City FC.

Loturi recorded the only goal of the game Saturday, gifting Montreal the win against NYCFC. He's back to his starting XI ways with a start in the last five MLS games in a row, scoring twice while logging in eight clearances, seven tackles and five chances created in that span.