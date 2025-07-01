Victor Osimhen News: Temporarily back at Napoli

Osimhen is returning to Napoli after his loan spell at Galatasaray but is set to depart again, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Osimhen had a stellar campaign in Turkey, and Galatasaray are interested in retaining him, but they didn't have an option to buy. They'll have to negotiate with Napoli. Al-Hilal and Juventus are also in the mix. He won't be reintegrated by Napoli, and he might be exonerated for the pre-season preparation while seeking a new team.