Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen News: Temporarily back at Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Osimhen is returning to Napoli after his loan spell at Galatasaray but is set to depart again, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Osimhen had a stellar campaign in Turkey, and Galatasaray are interested in retaining him, but they didn't have an option to buy. They'll have to negotiate with Napoli. Al-Hilal and Juventus are also in the mix. He won't be reintegrated by Napoli, and he might be exonerated for the pre-season preparation while seeking a new team.

