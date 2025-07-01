Victor Parada News: Heading back to Alaves

Parada is heading back to his parent club Alaves after ending his season-long loan spell in Mirandes.

Parada featured in 39 games across all competitions for Mirandes while on loan from Alaves, providing one assist. The left back could have helped the club get promoted to the Spanish top flight but fell short in the final step of the playoffs. Parada is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract, and his future is a bit uncertain since it is not yet clear if the club will count on him heading into the 2025/26 La Liga season.