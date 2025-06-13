Viktor Tsygankov News: Slowed by hamstring injury

Tsygankov featured in 32 games across all competitions for Girona in the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

Tsygankov provided bursts of creativity and service, with his five assists demonstrating precise vision and well-timed chances as the new full-time set-piece taker. The Ukrainian could set several new career highs in league play in that area with 124 crosses, 80 corners, and almost equalizing his 34 chances created from last season. His dual credibility in midfield runs and positional interchangeability bolstered Girona's attacking fluidity as well as his impact in defense with a career-high 15 interceptions. The season of the attacking midfielder looks a bit disappointing compared to his brilliant season from last year, but his multiple hamstring injuries slowed him consequently throughout the campaign. Tsygankov will look to come back fully fit for the pre-season to show his real level back for the Catalans.