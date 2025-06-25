Vincenzo Grifo News: Extends deal with Freiburg

Grifo has signed a contract extension with Freiburg, the club announced. "There's no end in sight for Vince. He's leading the way on and off the pitch, is in top shape, and has become even more comprehensive in his game this year. It's not just his statistics that are important for the team; he also exudes confidence and poise, which is contagious and helps his teammates immensely. We want to continue this way in the coming years," said SC sporting director Klemens Hartenbach.

Grifo has made 307 competitive appearances for SC Freiburg, scoring 94 goals and providing 88 assists. He won the 2. Bundesliga title with the club in his first season in 2015/16. As of March 2025, he ranks among the top five players with the most appearances in club history and will push the journey in upcoming years and remain a key player for the club of the black forest.