Vinicius News: Completes Wolfsburg switch

Vinicius has completed a permanent transfer from Sheffield United to Wolfsburg, his new club announced Saturday.

Vinicius was a regular for Sheffield United in each of the last two seasons, accumulating 64 total starts between the Premier League and the Championship across the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons. A hard-nosed player with excellent technical ability, he should be able to see consistent minutes in Wolfsburg's midfield. However, his fantasy upside shouldn't be very high due to the defensive-minded nature of his role.