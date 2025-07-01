Visus News: Returns to Betis

Visus is returning to his parent club Betis after ending his season-long loan spell in Almere City.

Visus featured in 25 games across all competitions for Almere City while on loan from Betis, scoring one goal. The central defender is now heading back to his parent club with two years left on his contract. That said, he is unlikely to play a big role in the 2025/26 season and could be loaned out again.