Vitaliy Mykolenko headshot

Vitaliy Mykolenko Injury: Could return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Mykolenko (calf) is in contention to be an option for Wednesday's match against Liverpool, according to manager David Moyes. "He [Mykolenko] started some training today so hopefully he'll be available. That's probably the main one."

Mykolenko received a very positive update Tuesday, as the defender is now training again and could be an option Wednesday. However, this will likely still depend on a fitness test ahead of the contest, making him a late call. He is their regular starter at left-back, so he will hope to see the start if fully fit.

Vitaliy Mykolenko
Everton
