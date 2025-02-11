Vitaliy Mykolenko Injury: Could return Wednesday

Mykolenko (calf) is in contention to be an option for Wednesday's match against Liverpool, according to manager David Moyes. "He [Mykolenko] started some training today so hopefully he'll be available. That's probably the main one."

Mykolenko received a very positive update Tuesday, as the defender is now training again and could be an option Wednesday. However, this will likely still depend on a fitness test ahead of the contest, making him a late call. He is their regular starter at left-back, so he will hope to see the start if fully fit.