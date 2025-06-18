Vitezslav Jaros News: Signs new deal, sent on loan

Jaros has signed a new contract with Liverpool and has been loaned to Ajax for the 2025/26 campaign.

Jaros will be sticking around Liverpool for the next few seasons after he inked a new contract with the club. However, he will not serve with them this season, instead having been sent to Ajax to play in the Netherlands for a season. He will hope to see some time while on loan, as he likely was set to serve as the third-string goalie in Liverpool.