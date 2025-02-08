Vitinha News: Signs contract extension until 2029

Vitinha has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until 2029, the club announced.

Vitinha won the Portuguese league title with FC Porto in 2022 before joining Paris Saint-Germain. Since his arrival in June 2022, he has won six national titles, including multiple Ligue 1 and Trophee des Champions titles. Known for his creativity, versatility, and ability to recover the ball, Vitinha quickly became a key player for PSG. His standout performances in the 2023-24 season earned him spots in both the Ligue 1 and Champions League Team of the Year, and he was also nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.