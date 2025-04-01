Vitor Roque News: Signs with Palmeiras

Roque signed a permanent transfer from Barcelona to Brazilian side Palmeiras after terminating his loan spell with Betis, his new club announced.

Roque played 22 times for Betis this season scoring four goals but will end the season in Brazil with Palmeiras after terminating his loan contract and being sent on a permanent move from Barcelona. He struggled since arriving in Europe making only 16 league starts since 2023. He will try to revive his career in the Brazilian league.