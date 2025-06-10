Walker Zimmerman Injury: Heading out with NT

Zimmerman has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Zimmerman is an undisputed starter in the backline for Nashville when fit and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. Zimmerman will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Chicago and could also be out for the matches against New England, D.C. United and Philadelphia if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Jeisson Palacios will take on a larger role in the central defense for Nashville.