Walker Zimmerman News: Logs another assist

Zimmerman only put one of his five shots on target but did get an assist in Nashville's 3-0 win over Montreal Saturday.

The defender was extremely active in front of goal. Although he didn't find the back of the net, he was able to log an assist as part of Nashville's surge in the second half. Zimmerman should be active on both sides of the pitch next Saturday against FC Cincinnati, a team which has scored six goals and allowed eight early in this MLS season.