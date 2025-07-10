Walker Zimmerman News: Option moving forward

Zimmermann (international duty) is back with the club and an option moving forward after appearing off the bench in Wednesday's 5-2 Open Cup win over D.C. United.

Zimmermann is no longer with the USMNT after serving in the Gold Cup, with the defender back on the team sheet for Wednesday's Open Cup game. He would appear off the bench late, coming on in the 84th minute. He has started in eight of his 10 appearances this season and will look to see the start again next outing.