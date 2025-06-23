Walter Benitez News: Moving to Palace

Benitez has completed a transfer to Crystal Palace from PSV, according to his new club.

Benitez is departing PSV after a few seasons with the club to join English side Crystal Palace. The Argentine goalie enters the club with plenty of experience, serving as a starter across Europe since 2016 and seeing UEL and UCL play regularly with PSV. He will likely still serve as backup to Dean Henderson, although the club now has a solid goalie room filled with experience moving into the 2025/26 campaign.