Walter Benitez headshot

Walter Benitez News: Moving to Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Benitez has completed a transfer to Crystal Palace from PSV, according to his new club.

Benitez is departing PSV after a few seasons with the club to join English side Crystal Palace. The Argentine goalie enters the club with plenty of experience, serving as a starter across Europe since 2016 and seeing UEL and UCL play regularly with PSV. He will likely still serve as backup to Dean Henderson, although the club now has a solid goalie room filled with experience moving into the 2025/26 campaign.

Walter Benitez
Crystal Palace
