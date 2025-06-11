Walter Portales News: Joins Puebla on loan

Portales has moved to Puebla on loan from Club America, who announced his departure Wednesday.

Portales has made just two Liga MX appearances and is unlikely to be a starter right away, but he could find greater opportunities with a lower-profile team. In that case, the youngster will be an alternative to Gustavo Ferrareis, Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez and Jesus Rivas in the full-back slots for the upcoming Apertura and Leagues Cup competitions.