Wayne Frederick News: Returns to match squad
Frederick (not injury related) is among the substitutes for Friday's match against Sporting Kansas City.
Frederick wasn't too active for his country in the recent international activity and may not see plenty of action for his club either. Still, his comeback increases Colorado's midfield depth going forward. He has yet to achieve a direct contribution to the score sheet, with his most relevant stats coming from defensive work.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now