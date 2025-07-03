Wessel Speel Injury: Will miss multiple weeks

Speel is set to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks due to a shoulder injury, manager Eric Ramsay told media Thursday.

Speel also suffered a black eye after a collision in the 2-2 draw against New York Red Bulls on Saturday, and he's set to miss at least a few matches while recovering. However, since Dayne St. Clair is back from international duty with Canada, Speel shouldn't be a factor in most fantasy formats regardless of whether he'll be healthy going forward.